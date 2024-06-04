Ben Platt Reveals He & Fiance Noah Proposed to Each Other

Ben Platt opened up about proposing to his fiancé Noah Galvin in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, June 3. The Tony Award-winning actor, 30, gushed about his fiancé and how he inspires his music, but he revealed that when it came time to pop the question, they both proposed to one another. The Dear Evan Hansen star revealed that he had proposed first, but his future husband later asked him to get married afterwards.

Jennifer Hudson showed a photo from Ben’s romantic proposal, and the actor opened up about how he thinks that being in a same-sex couple is wonderful, because they get to both define their own roles in the relationship without any sort of pre-conceived notions. “I think one of the wonderful things about queer relationships—I mean, there’s lots of wonderful things—but, there’s no pre-conceived roles,” he said. “So, everything feels really even and equal, and I got to make him feel like [a] princess for a day, and then he did it right back to me.”

Ben said that after his proposal, Noah had a cute way to pop the question himself. He said that he gave him a task and later got all of their friends together. “[He] sent me on a scavenger hunt and threw me a little barbecue with our friends and gave me a pretty ring,” he said.

Ben announced his engagement to Noah back in November 2022. He shared a few photos from his romantic proposal, which included a beautiful floral display on Instagram. He also showed off the engagement ring, as well as a few sweet photos of him and his fiancé together. “He agreed to hang out forever,” he wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

A month later, The Good Doctor star shared a few more engagement related photos. It seemed like the two were surrounded by friends, and it appeared that he had shared shots from Noah’s romantic proposal with their loved ones around.