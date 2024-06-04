Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria to Star in TLC Series With Their Children

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria are venturing into brand new territory: reality TV! The 30 Rock actor, 66, and his wife, 40, revealed that they are going to star in a new series The Baldwins on TLC in a video on Tuesday, June 4. The announcement was inter-spliced with clips of the two of them with their seven children, running around the house, and enjoying their home life. “This is about our show,” Hilaria said at the start of the clip, after she jokingly promised that the two of them were “done having kids.”

In the video, Alec explained that the show would be an in-depth look at every day life in the Baldwin household, both the good and the bad. “We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy. Home is the place we love to be most,” he explained.

At the end of the video, Alec, Hilaria, and their seven kids gathered around for a family photo and a chance for them all to shout that they’d be on the reality show soon. It did take a few tries for them to get it right, but eventually they said in unison, “We are the Baldwins, and we’re coming to TLC.”

A release date hasn’t been formally announced, but in the caption, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed that the show would come next year. “Coming in 2025,” he wrote under the announcement. Alec had teased the idea of the reality show during an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s podcast back in 2023, according to Page Six.

Alec and Hilaria have been married since 2012, and they have a lot of children. They have daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, María Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 20 months, and sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7, Romeo Alejandro David, 6, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 3. Hilaria is also a step-mom to Alec’s daughter Ireland, 28, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Bassinger.