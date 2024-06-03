Travis Kelce Dodges Question About Making Taylor Swift an ‘Honest Woman’: ‘You’re Really Pushing It

Travis Kelce ended up in the hot seat during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser on Saturday, June 1. While taking part in a comedy sketch with Jason Sudeikis, the tight end, 34, got asked about when he’s going to “make an honest woman” out of Taylor Swift, 34. Fortunately, Travis laughed it off and delivered his own scripted line in response.

The skit was modeled after the famed Saturday Night Live “super fans” sketch, starring George Wendt, where they famously talk about “da Bears.” George, 75, also appeared as part of the show, but in the middle of the sketch, Jason, 48, started pressing Travis about marrying his popstar girlfriend. “Hey Travis, real talk, okay? It’s just the guys here. When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?” he asked to much applause from the crowd.

Travis smiled and laughed, and Jason continued, making a joke about Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech. “Look, Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore, and I know your kicker agrees with me,” he said.

After laughing, Travis responded. He simply said, “Guys, you’re really pushing it.”

Earlier in the sketch, Jason and George had jokingly asked Travis if the “Shake It Off” singer would “foot the bill,” and made a joke about the cost of her concert tickets. He responded that it was “not happening,” with a laugh.

Even though he ended up in the hot seat, Travis has always seemed to have a good sense of humor about his relationship and he’s not afraid to make fun of himself. Back in May, the Chiefs player was booed when he attended an NBA playoff game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves down in Texas. He seemed unfazed by the negative response from the crowd. “It’s whatever. I get it. I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander,” he said on his New Heights podcast. “Pat taps me and I was like ‘Oh, s***! I’m on the jumbotron.’ And then I heard the boos and I was like, ‘Oh, s***! I’m getting booed. Nice. Thanks. Nice to see you guys Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome.”