Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris Kiss During Paris Vacay: Video

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris spent time in the City of Love! While sharing a sweet montage video to Instagram from their Paris vacay on Sunday, June 2, Ashlyn, 38, wrote, “Chasing sunsets with you is my favorite.”

At the beginning of the clip, Ashlyn was seen walking away from the camera right before it transitioned to a shot between her and Sophia, 41, sharing a kiss in front of the Eiffel Tower. Later on, they enjoyed endless views of the sunset.

Sophia commented on Ashlyn’s post, simply writing, “You” with an emotional emoji.

The couple started dating in 2023 after the One Tree Hill alum filed for divorce from ex-husband Grant Hughes. That year, Ashlyn filed to divorce her ex-wife, Ali Krieger.

Earlier this year, Sophia opened up about her and Ashlyn’s relationship during her cover story with Glamour. In her essay to the publication, the former Love, Victor star pointed out that she and the former soccer player had been friends for years before their relationship began.

“Groups of women in my life started opening up about issues they were going through in their own homes,” Sophia wrote. “It seemed like every week there were more of us, including Ashlyn, whom I’d first met in 2019 and who was in the process of figuring out her own split from her wife.”

Recalling how she and Ashlyn were going through their respective breakups, Sophia noted, “It took me confronting a lot of things, what felt like countless sessions of therapy, and some prodding from loved ones, but eventually, I asked Ashlyn to have a non-friend-group hang to talk. And that meal was four and a half hours long and truly one of the most surreal experiences of my life thus far.”

Sophia also insisted there was no cheating on their former partners, adding, “People looking in from the outside weren’t privy to just how much time it took, how many painful conversations were had.”

“What felt like seconds after I started to see what was in front of me, the online rumor mill began to spit in the ugliest ways,” she continued, before adding, “There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I’d left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women — my partners have known what I’m into for as long as I have (so that’s not it, y’all, sorry!).”