Heidi Klum Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Children at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Heidi Klum showcased a rare snap of how turning 51 looked like alongside her family via an Instagram Post on Saturday, June 1.

With all sorts of pink flowers and balloons, Heidi was photographed raising up her half-filled glass sitting at a table of 8 including her four kids – whom she shares with her ex-spouse Seal– Henry, Lou, Johan, Leni – whose dad is actually Flavio Briatore, an italian businessman, but was adopted by Seal in 2009 – and husband Tom Kaulitz. “All I could wish for,” the 51-year-old captioned her Instagram Post.

In a separate post where she is lip-locked with her Tokyo Hotel guitarist husband and matching her decorations in a pink sweatshirt with blue stars on it, she wrote “51.”

November 2023 was the last time Heidi was seen showing off her children through a post, even though the children tried to cover their faces at the time.

Heidi’s kids have mainly been out of the spotlight except for Leni, who is following her mother’s path as a model. “I’m very proud of my daughter and her modeling…And she’s studying at the same time, she’s juggling already,” expressed the “Queen of Halloween” to People at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Leni also opened up about following in her mom’s footsteps in the modeling industry.

“I’ve always gone to work with my mom and thought, ‘This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she’s working.’ …I’d jump in sometimes, and I’d play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring…That’s, like, insane that I did that as my first job and my mom was with me, which made it so much fun. It was just such a good day…I wasn’t nervous at all. I was just so excited. I was like, ‘I’m finally modeling, and it’s Vogue.’ It was just so many things to be excited about,” shared the model’s daughter in 2021 on her Vogue Germany cover debut with her mom.

Despite the model separating from Seal in 2014, they have both focused on co-parenting. Though she has no kids with Tom, he has been like an extra dad to them. The crew even ended up helping him set up his proposal for their mom.