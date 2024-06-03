Cyndi Lauper Announces Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper revealed that she’s going on a farewell tour this fall as she announced the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” tour on Monday, June 3. The iconic singer, 70, announced a series of tour dates for North America for what she’s calling a farewell tour. She shared the announcement with an epic montage of some of her many career highlights.

Cyndi didn’t release her own statement to accompany the tour announcement, but she did share the joint post with Live Nation announcing the tour. The post included a video with tons of clips of Cyndi performing, giving interviews, and making various appearances over the years. Her songs like “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time” could be heard playing, interspersed with audio from her interviews. “It’s official! Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour is coming, and we couldn’t be more excited! Get ready to sing along to all your favorites and make some amazing memories,” Live Nation wrote in the caption.

The tour will kick off in October in Montreal, with stops all across North American, including New York’s Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome. The run will wrap up at Chicago’s United Center in December. Presales begin on Tuesday, June 4, with general on sale coming on Friday, June 7.

The tour begins right around when Cyndi’s debut album She’s So Unusual will be celebrating it’s 41st anniversary. She released the pop masterpiece in October 1983, and it had the hits “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and “Time After Time.”

Throughout her career, Cyndi has released 12 studio albums, with her most recent being the covers record Detour in 2016. She’s also won countless awards, including two Grammys (Best New Artist in 1985 and Best Musical Theatre Album in 2014). She’s also won a Tony Award for Best Original Score for her work on the show Kinky Boots, as well as an Emmy Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her appearance on Mad About You: Money Changes Everything.