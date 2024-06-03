Avril Lavigne & Ex-Husband Deryck Whibley Reunite On Stage During Las Vegas Concert

 Avril Lavigne Reunites With Ex-Husband Deryck Whibley On-Stage: Video – Hollywood Life

The "Complicated" singer brought out the Sum 41 frontman to perform his own classic song during her "Greatest Hits" tour during a stop in Las Vegas.

June 3, 2024 1:43PM EDT
The When We Were Young festival isn’t for another four months, but Las Vegas became a pop-punk haven during Avril Lavigne’s concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 1. The “Girlfriend” singer, 39, brought out her ex-husband Deryck Whibley, 44, for a surprise performance of Sum 41’s hit “In Too Deep” as part of the concert.

Avril brought out the Sum 41 singer-guitarist near the end of her main set. She teased that she had a surprise in store for the audience before he came out. “Okay, Vegas. I’ve got a little surprise for you guys, tonight. Tonight, we have a special guest, and he plays guitar in one of my favorite bands and your favorite bands. Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up for Deryck from Sum 41!” she announced.

Avril Lavigne with Deryck Whibley performs “In To Deep” on stage during her ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ at MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV, USA on 1 June, 2024. #avrillavigne #avrillavignefan #avrillavignefans #avrillavignesong #avril #lavigne #avrilramonalavigne #littleblackstar #littleblackstars #lbs #avrilforever #avrilislife #headabovewater #avrillavignetour #letgo #undermyskin #thebestdamnthing #goodbyelullaby #avrillavignealbum #lovesux #lovesuxtour #letgo20thanniversary #undermyskin20thanniversary #AL8 #greatesthitstour #avrillavignegreatesthitstour #simpleplan #alltimelow #sum41 #deryckwhibley @Avril Lavigne @Sum 41

Deryck ran out with a gold Les Paul guitar, as he greeted the crowd. “Thank you for letting me crash this party tonight,” he said. “One question: where’s all the crazy m**********rs here tonight? Alright, this song is called ‘In Too Deep.'”

The band then performed Sum 41’s All Killer No Filler single as a duet between Avril and Deryck. The rocker wasn’t the only pop-punk icon who joined Avril on stage that night. All Time Low have been opening for the Love Sux singer on this tour, and they’ve been joining her to perform their song “Fake as Hell.”

Avril began dating Deryck when she was 19, and the pair tied the knot in July 2006, but she filed for divorce in October 2009. Their split was finalized the following year. Despite their divorce, it’s clear that they’ve remained on good terms, as Deryck worked with her on the 2011 album Goodbye Lullaby.

After their divorce, Avril began dating Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, and they got married in 2013, but they divorced two years later. In April 2022, Avril got engaged to pop-punk up-and-coming artist Mod Sun, but they split up in February 2023. Deryck married his wife Ariana Cooper in 2015.

