Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne Attend Musical Together for Mom & Daughter Outing

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne were captured attending the premiere of Reefer Madness: The Musical in Los Angeles next to the show’s alum and producer, Kristen Bell.

The mother-daughter theatrical night comes shortly after the Maleficent star’s daughter removed “Pitt ” from her last name in a playbill. While co-producing the Broadway show of The Outsiders with her mother, Vivienne’s name was labeled as “Vivienne Jolie.” The production premiered last month at the Jacobs Theatre in New York, and the duo was inspired to join after seeing the musical in 2023.

During a previous interview with E! News, Angelina, 48, opened up about her 15-year-old.

“Viv reminds me of my mother [Marcheline Bertrand] in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives…She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” she told the outlet.

Angelina’s – who shares Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne with Bullet Train actor, Brad Pitt – 18-year-old daughter Shiloh also removed Brad’s last name from hers. Zahara, 19, chose to drop “Pitt” as well, and during an introduction at Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, exclaimed her name was Zahara Marie Jolie.

The name changes come amid the ongoing divorce proceedings of Hollywood’s most famous exes. Angelina and Brad were legally declared single in April 2019, though they have been split since 2016. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors had a messy ending to their marriage as Angelina claimed in documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court that her ex-partner had previously been abusive on multiple occasions, specifically during an incident that took place on an airplane where she claimed he pushed her against the wall of the bathroom, punched the ceiling several times, “grabbed [her] by the head and shook her,” and “choked one of his children and struck another.”

Despite the accusations and having been denied by Brad, his spokesperson responded by noting, “Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue.”