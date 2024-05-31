Shanna Moakler Seemingly Calls Ex-Husband Travis Barker a ‘Narcissist’

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shanna Moakler confessed that she used to have “competition” with her former husband, Travis Barker, over who the better parent was during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live.” “But I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago…I was like, ‘You win. Like you’re the winner,” claimed the 49-year-old.

The two first got married in 2004 and welcomed Landon in 2003, Alabama Barker in 2005, and cared for Atiana De La Hoya — whom Shanna shared with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

“It is a topic that I don’t think a lot of people have really scratched the surface on and really have a clear understanding and it happens to both men and women. Both mothers and fathers,” she said on the episode.

Shanna went on to acknowledge that the Blink-182 member is a “very powerful famous person,” which made it difficult to get up to his level. “I think it really comes from like when you’re dealing with like a narcissist or you’re dealing with a controlling personality,” Shanna expressed.

Despite their split, Shanna shared that the two still prioritize co-parenting. “We co-parent, you know if there’s any issues with our kids… that’s one thing we’ll communicate but otherwise, we don’t really have a friendship,” she said.

“At the end of the day, whether the public and the media can say whatever they want to say about me as a person or decisions I’ve made, my relationships when it comes to me as a mother I don’t give five f***ks what anyone says or thinks. I only care about my children, my relationship with my children,” Shanna added.

Aside from her past marriage, Shanna also shared her emotions towards her ex-partner and Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage. Although she’s previously voiced her disinterest in the now-married couple, she told Jeff that she was “happy” the two for birthing their baby boy, Rocky, and that she even congratulated him.“I’m happy for him— He’s in a good place. The kids love the new baby Rocky… You know my daughter’s obsessed with him and sends me cute pictures and stuff.”

This wasn’t the first time that Shanna has spoken out about Travis and Kourtney’s relationship. During a previous podcast episode of “Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel,” Shanna said, “I really don’t have anything positive to say about it…It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous.”