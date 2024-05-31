Millie Bobby Brown Shows Off Wedding Band in New ‘Get Un-Ready’ Video: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Fans got a small look at Millie Bobby Brown’s new wedding ring from Jake Bongiovi in a new video she posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 30. Her new wedding band was seen in short moments in the clip, as she prepared to go to bed. She was showing off her beauty products and wearing pajamas from her personal line Florence by Mills.

The clip was set to “Blue” by Billie Eilish and in the video, Millie brushed her teeth, took off her makeup, braided her hair, and put on her “spot a spot” acne patches. In some of the clips that showed her left hand, you could see her new wedding band alongside her engagement ring. It certainly looked sparkling on her finger as she got ready for bed. “Get un-ready with me using @florencebymills in my pjs @florencebymillsfashion,” she wrote in the clip.

The video came nearly a week after Millie and Jake got married in an intimate ceremony in the United States, after nearly three years together. It was reported that the actress and her fiancé had gotten hitched the previous weekend on Friday, May 24. “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” The Sun reported. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year, but now, they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

While Jake and Millie have yet to publicly comment on their nuptials, the Enola Holmes star’s new father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi did speak briefly about their wedding when he was asked about it in a recent interview with the BBC. “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is as happy as could be,” he said.