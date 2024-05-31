Gwyneth Paltrow & Ex Chris Martin Reunite for Son Moses’ Graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are the definition of friendly exes! The Contagion actress, 51, and the Coldplay vocalist, 47, were spotted reuniting for their son Moses‘ high school graduation on Thursday, May 30, and the family were all smiles as they celebrated the 18-year-old’s special day.

Per PEOPLE, Chris and Gwyneth’s daughter, Apple, was also in attendance. The Iron Man franchise star was photographed hugging her son, while the “Sky Full of Stars” hitmaker was seen smiling with his daughter, according to photos published by the outlet.

Last year, Gwyneth — who is now married to husband Brad Falchuk — opened up about her former marriage to Chris during an interview on “Call Her Daddy,” where she spilled details about their past relationship.

“When I met him, there was a very deep thing there,” she explained. “And I couldn’t quite put my finger on it because it felt very different than my other relationships.”

Adding that she “knew he was going to be the father of [her] kids,” the Goop founder emphasized that meeting Chris came with “a very strong feeling.”

“It’s not so much that the relationship itself turned out to be healthier than my other relationships,” she explained. “It’s just that I think I had this deep calling on some level.”

In 2016, Gwyneth and Chris announced their split after more than a decade of marriage.

“It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate,” the pair wrote at the time. “We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate.”

The duo also requested for privacy in their statement, adding, “We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner.”

One year later, Chris moved on with Dakota Johnson, whereas Gwyneth married husband Brad in 2018.