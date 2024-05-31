CBD.market Finds Out Why Famous Celebrities Invest in CBD Industry

Image Credit: Unsplash

Undoubtedly, celebrities are often the driving force behind many health trends and have a massive influence on their fans. Many actors, singers, and other public figures have jumped on the CBD bandwagon thanks to the positive benefits they’ve experienced from this compound found in hemp plants. They often note how various CBD products have helped them daily. As influencers, they know that their followers take their word at face value.

Many celebrities are also savvy businesspeople and realize that there is money to be made from investing in CBD products. Yet, how do you separate the good from the not-so-good celebrity CBD brands? The answer is CBD.market. When you shop at an online store, you’ll be assured of quality products like CBD oil and more that have the highest quality.

The CBD Market Continues to Grow

The passage of the U.S. Farm Bill in 2018 legalized the hemp industry, allowing CBD products to enter the market.

You may have noticed that CBD products are currently everywhere. Business analysts believe the market for CBD products will continue to grow. The global cannabidiol market was valued at $7.71 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at an annual compounded rate of 15.8% through 2030 due to the increasing legalization and acceptance of hemp-based products. This has prompted many new companies to manufacture more CBD products. The rise of online stores allows cannabinoids to reach a wider audience, stimulating the industry’s growth.



Growing interest in CBD’s health and therapeutic benefits is also a factor. Some athletes use CBD to aid in the recovery process following training or competition. The CBD market has also become more competitive, with many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers including CBD products in their offerings.

Why Is CBD So Popular?

CBD has skyrocketed in popularity because of the public’s increasing demand for effective products with natural ingredients. The FDA first approved a CBD-based drug, Epidiolex, that scientists found to be effective against epilepsy. This paved the way for more research. Later studies have indicated that CBD has the potential to help with mental health issues, chronic pain, skin disorders, inflammatory disorders, and other conditions. More people chose CBD oils and gummies after they observed its benefits against muscle soreness and discomfort.

Initially, CBD faced legal challenges, and each state had different rulings on its use. People believed that it caused psychoactive effects. It faced multiple blows for years but fortunately sustained all of them. However, this ended up when studies proved that CBD isn’t psychoactive.

Another reason for the growing popularity of CBD is that, according to WHO, it is a safe substance. It’s known for its ability to help manage various physiological conditions without causing significant adverse effects on the body.

Celebrities Turn to CBD

Many famous singers, actors, actresses, and musicians have all found multiple positive uses for CBD. They all were one of the first to tout its benefits, starting brands focusing on essentials for women, tinctures, drinks, and other hemp-derived products. Such an attitude reflects the growing attention paid to properly regulating CBD across the industry.

From the beginning, CBD.market has remained committed to providing the public with only the best quality CBD products, along with articles that educate the public on the benefits of CBD use.

ALL CBD Isn’t Created Equal

As acceptance of hemp and the CBD industry continues, you can expect more companies and

products to come on the market both online and in stores, but not all will be high-quality. Consumers can rest assured that the breadth of CBD products they find on the market has been tested by independent laboratories for the highest efficacy.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.