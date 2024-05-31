Blake Lively Spotted Filming ‘A Simple Favor 2’ in Sparkling White Bodysuit

Blake Lively is definitely going to be fabulous in her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2. The actress, 36, looked stunning in new photos, which you can see here (via Daily Mail), while filming the new project. Blake was seen in the behind-the-scenes shot, wearing a luxurious dress for the film. It’s not clear what exactly was going on in the scene, but it’s certainly a gorgeous dress.

The project was filming in Rome, and as Blake became her character Emily Nelson for the sequel to the 2018 movie. She sported a bright white shoulderless bodysuit while filming. Over the bodysuit, she sported a shroud, made up of pearls, shaped like a dress. She also had a few bracelets on to accessorize, and she was holding a champagne flute. She looked beautiful while shooting the scene.

Blake was also seen chatting with members of the crew while filming. In one shot, she was seen wearing a comfy-looking white robe while she was chatting with the director in between takes. She had a big smile on while chatting with Paul Feig during some downtime.

It’s not clear when A Simple Favor 2 will be released, but it will serve as an exciting sequel to the 2018 crime comedy. The movie takes place on Capri and follows Blake’s character Emily’s marriage to an Italian businessman. The film will reunite Blake with her co-stars Anna Kendrick, Aparna Nancherla, and Henry Golding. Allison Janney and Elizabeth Perkins are also in the cast. Paul Feig has also returned to direct, after directing the first movie.

While Blake has been working on the new movie, she did take a night off earlier in the week to support her pal Taylor Swift in Madrid. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds attended the concert together, and Taylor seemingly gave them a nod while performing her song “Betty,” which features characters named after three of their four children.