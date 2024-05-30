Paris Hilton Shares ‘Magical Memories’ With Her Kids During Beach Getaway

With the official start of summer right around the corner, Paris Hilton is already making some special memories with her family. Over Memorial Day weekend, the Paris in Love star traveled to Hawaii with her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children Phoenix, 16 months, and London, 6 months.

“Magical Memories at @GrandWailea that I will cherish forever,” Paris, 43, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 29 from her Maui hotel. In the photos, the mother of two posed on the sandy beach in a Zaimara dress and Nice & Bella accessories.

As for her kids, Phoenix and London matched perfectly in lime green and pink floral tropical print outfits from Janie & Jack’s summer collection. London also completed her look with a Posh Peanut hairbow.

In addition to enjoying some fun in the sun, the family unit was able to spend time with extended relatives including Barron Hilton and Tessa Hilton. The couple has two children of their own including Milou, 4, and Caspian, 20 months.

“Reliving my childhood and carrying on our family vacation tradition at the @GrandWailea with my beautiful family🥰🌸,” Paris shared via Instagram. Tessa added, “Creating some of the most special memories with our family at the @grandwailea in Maui 🥹🩷☀️ @waldorfastoria.”

Ultimately, all good vacations must come to an end. Paris was spotted back in Los Angeles where she is preparing to help kick off Pride Month in West Hollywood with a DJ gig on Friday, May 31.

While The Simple Life alum has plenty of work commitments this summer, Paris has been open about how much she enjoys this new chapter of life as a mother.

“I’ve never been happier,” she told Extra in November 2023. “These two babies just bring so much joy to my life. My heart feels so full. I just feel so lucky to have found my fairy-tale ending with my prince and now my little angel babies.”

Carter couldn’t help but agree as he separately told Happiest Baby, “She’s just so in love. Being a mom makes her heart so full. I get as big of a smile seeing her joy as I do seeing Baby Phoenix’s joy.”