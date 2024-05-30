Nicholas Galitzine Cast in Upcoming ‘Masters of the Universe’ Movie

Nicholas Galitzine‘s career has reached new heights over the past year, but he’s just getting started. The 29-year-old actor announced he was cast in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film, which will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

“By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER!” Nicholas began in his Instagram caption on Wednesday, May 29. “I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in Masters of the Universe. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started.”

Several famous friends congratulated the Idea of You star on the news. Camila Cabello — who co-starred with the U.K. native in Prime Video’s Cinderella — commented, “I’m so proud of you,” with multiple crying emojis. Actress Melissa Joan Hart also chimed in by writing, “So excited for this project. And so thrilled for you!”

Nicholas Galitzine has been cast as He-Man in the live-action ‘MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE’ movie. In theaters on June 5, 2026. pic.twitter.com/qxtwi4wcmv — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 29, 2024

Amazon MGM Studios also released a statement about Nicholas’ casting. Head of film production and development Julie Rapaport said, “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia,” per Variety.

Nicholas’ character, Adam, a.k.a He-Man, isn’t the first prince the actor has played. In fact, he’s played three so far over the past few years. After winning fans’ hearts as Prince Robert in Cinderella, the London native went on to play George Villiers in Starz’s Mary & George miniseries in addition to Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue — a role that Nicholas is reprising in an upcoming sequel. The sequel is in pre-production.

Moreover, Nicholas played English heartthrob and August Moon band member Hayes Campbell opposite Anne Hathaway in Prime’s The Idea of You which premiere earlier this year. As a musician, stepping into the role wasn’t much of a stretch for Nicholas since he has released his own music. In 2022, his single “Comfort” came out, and Nicholas provided his own vocals in The Idea of You and Cinderella.