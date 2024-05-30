Kylie Jenner Reveals Where Her Friendship Really Stands With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner says she has moved past any friendship drama with Jordyn Woods. During the May 30 episode of The Kardashians, the reality star sat down with Khloe Kardashian to share her experience reuniting with her friend at Paris Fashion Week.

“It was fun,” Kylie, 26, shared. “I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. I think we talk once a month.”

While the pair used to be BFFs, things took a turn in February 2019 after Jordyn, 26, admitted to kissing Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In July 2023, however, Kylie and Jordyn reunited at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant and seemingly confirmed they had moved forward.

“I think, what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over,” Kylie shared on the Hulu reality show. “When we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for a day, maybe two days, whatever, and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore.”

During their sisterly chat, Khloe, 39, assured Kylie that she has no problem with who she is and isn’t friends with. Instead, she’s focused on making sure her younger sister has no regrets.

“I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me and I told you when you were saying that you miss her and whatever,” the Good American co-founder said. “I’ve never had an issue with you keeping your friendships with anyone.”

In a separate confessional, Kylie expressed gratitude for Khloe’s support and praised her as being “very special.”

While Khloe continues to raise daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 21 months, with Tristan, 33, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hopes fans understand the situation isn’t as dramatic as some may think.

“They’re always pinning the girls against one another and there’s actually no beef,” she explained. “I hate that you have to choose team Jordyn or team Kylie and we’re not like that. We’re just living. We’re not thinking that hard about the situation anymore.”

