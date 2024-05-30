 Kim Kardashian Brings North to ‘American Horror Story’ Watch Party – Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Brings Daughter North, 10, to 'American Horror Story' Watch Party

The SKIMS founder's daughter also gave a very honest review of her mom's performance on the hit show, in the latest episode of 'The Kardashians.'

May 30, 2024
Kim Kardashian had her daughter North West tag along to a watch party for American Horror Story: Delicate in the new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, May 30. Many members of the Kardashian family gathered to watch Kim, 43, make her acting debut at Scott Disick’s home, but some of her siblings were surprised that she brought her 10-year-old daughter, given the shocking nature of the show.

As the family arrives, Kim shows up with North by her side. Her sister Khloe Kardashian seems a little surprised that he brought her preteen daughter with her, because the show is billed as a horror drama. “So I don’t like anything horror, I don’t like to be scared, just like don’t boo me, don’t like BOO. Like, f**k off. I do not want to be scared. Life is scary enough,” Khloe, 39, explains, via Daily Mail. 

Even though Kim says that “these episodes aren’t” scary, she also explains that she’s not sure of the specifics relating to the show. She also admitted that she had “no idea, like, if it’s good,” but her siblings assured her that it would be great.

After the show, many of Kim’s family members offered their reviews. Khloe called her “amazing,” and Kris Jenner said she was “proud.” Scott also predicted her getting an Emmy, but of course, many people were wondering what North thought. Luckily, she was a fan of the show. “I couldn’t even believe it was her. She was so good,” she said.

In American Horror Story: Delicate, Kim plays Siobhan Corbyn, a high-profile publicist for Emma Roberts‘ character Anna Victoria Alcott. This was Kim’s first role in a scripted television show, but she’s seemingly caught the acting bug. She’s also set to appear in the new comedy The Fifth Wheel. She will also reunite with American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy yet again for a starring role in a currently untitled legal drama for Hulu.

