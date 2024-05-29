Travis Kelce Reacts to Getting Booed Twice at Dallas Mavericks NBA Playoff Game

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the boos. Travis Kelce is looking back on his experience attending a Dallas Mavericks playoff game.

“I got booed twice,” Travis, 34, said on the May 29 episode of the “New Heights” podcast. “It’s whatever. I get it. I’m not from Dallas. I’m just kind of like an innocent bystander.”

When brother Jason Kelce asked if he had a more concrete theory as to why fans inside the American Airlines Center didn’t cheer for him, Travis said he was unsure. “I don’t know,” he added. “Maybe they don’t like the Chiefs.”

On May 26, Travis joined teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes courtside to watch the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. While the NFL tight end didn’t receive a warm welcome, his guests were embraced because of their Texas roots.

“Pat taps me and I was like ‘Oh, s***! I’m on the jumbotron.’ And then I heard the boos and I was like, ‘Oh, s***! I’m getting booed. Nice. Thanks. Nice to see you guys Dallas. Appreciate the warm welcome,’” Travis recalled. “And then they showed Pat and everyone was like, ‘Yeah!'”

The innocent fun continued online when the Mavericks posted a video of Travis and Patrick, 28, sitting in the front row. “Our guy Pat & @taylorswift’s boyfriend in the house!” the organization wrote via Instagram on May 27 without naming Travis. “#OneForDallas #MFFL.”

Ultimately, there appears to be no hard feelings for Travis who attended the game wearing a Nahmias x Reisinger apple t-shirt, Heron Preston jeans and a Louis Vuitton necklace. Before becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, Travis dreamed of playing for the Dallas Cowboys as a kid saying, “They were fun as hell — that team was electric.”

Earlier in the week, Travis also watched the Dallas Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL playoff game. After enjoying the match-up from a suite, the athlete said he enjoyed his experience visiting the Lone Star State.

“Shout out to Dallas, man. I had a f***ing blast,” he said. “Love the NHL and NBA Western Conference Finals, and always good to see, when you go and enter somebody else’s arena, to see that thing absolutely rocking and the home team’s gotta win. So I was rooting for the Dallas Stars for sure.”