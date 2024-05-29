Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Stanbury Says She Used Ozempic to Lose Weight

The Real Housewives of Dubai’s Caroline Stanbury wants to be honest about her weight loss journey. In the May 22 episode of her “Uncut & Uncensored With Caroline Stanbury” podcast, the Bravo star said she used Ozempic during a “midlife crisis” she experienced at 45.

“After 40, we all know it’s very, very hard to lose weight. But I met so many 40-year-old women going, ‘How have you done it?’ And I don’t want to lie to you,” Caroline, 48, said on her podcast. “I used Ozempic, which I think is one of the best tools if you’re able to use it. What did Kate Moss say? ‘Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.’ There’s something to be said for that.”

While Caroline didn’t reveal how much weight she lost, the Bust the Label founder said, “I know what I was before and I’m truly happy now.”

In her latest podcast episode, Caroline was joined by her husband, Sergio Carrallo. While discussing health and wellness, the soccer player said he believes his wife has found her balance.“We try to maintain the balance,” he added. “If we have a big dinner we try to just fast a little bit until breakfast.”

Caroline replied, “Sergio is an eater and he doesn’t like to eat on his own. I don’t need as much food as Sergio.”

This isn’t the first time Caroline has shared her experience using Ozempic. In September 2023, she admitted to using the drug after her IVF process made her “blow up.”

“I did it to lose weight from a treatment,” she explained on her podcast. “That wasn’t natural for my body to get me to exactly where I was before. I don’t think anyone should be shamed for that. This is a way to get your life back.”

Although Ozempic has helped many lose weight, the type 2 diabetes prescription drug has been approved by the FDA to lower blood sugar levels. Ozempic is also approved to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and known heart disease.

Season 2 of Real Housewives of Dubai premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. on Bravo with old episodes streaming now on Peacock.