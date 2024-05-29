Nicki Minaj Threatens to ‘Fire’ Her DJ if She Sees Him Signing Fans’ Boobs Again

Nicki Minaj had an intense “promise” for her DJ on tour, after he posted a video of himself signing a fan’s boobs on social media. She quote-tweeted someone reposting DJ Boof’s Instagram Story, warning him that she’d “fire him,” if she caught him doing it again in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, May 26. It’s not clear if Nicki was joking around or being series.

Boof shared a photo on his Instagram Story of himself signing the fan’s chest. She was rocking a pink top, showing off her cleavage, as she smiled while chatting with the DJ. He was sporting a black t-shirt and a backwards trucker hat, with the black Sharpie in his hand as he signed her boobs. “I’m really famous,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “They asked me to sign their boobs.”

I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHHH see this again. Df https://t.co/peqSC5sINm — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 26, 2024

After a fan posted the photo, Nicki hopped on X to quote-tweet the post. “I promise I’ll fire him if I EVAHHHH see this again. Df,” she wrote. While it’s not clear if she was seriously considering cutting him from her lineup, she did respond to another fan with a jokey-comment seemingly directed at Boof. “Like??!! It’s clear to SEE boof wanna be ME,” she wrote.

Nicki is currently in the midst of her Pink Friday 2 world tour, which is currently in Europe, with her most recent show being in London, England at the O2 Arena. The tour is going to continue through Europe into July, when she wraps up at the Les Ardentes in Belgium.

The “Super Bass” rapper did need to cancel her Amsterdam concert after she was arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly “carrying drugs,” according to People. She promised to reschedule the show and offered fans a massive apology for needing to miss it. “Thank you to everyone who prayed for me today. May God cover you & all that is connected to you. May you be blessed beyond your imagination,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Please please please accept my deepest & most sincere apologies. They sure did know exactly how to hurt me today but this too, shall pass.”