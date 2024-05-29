Jon Bon Jovi Admits Daughter-In-Law Millie Bobby Brown Was a ‘Gorgeous’ Bride in Wedding to His Son Jake Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi opened up about his son Jake Bongiovi’s wedding to Millie Bobby Brown during a new interview on the BBC’s The One Show on Tuesday, May 28. The classic rocker, 62, shared some details about the intimate wedding between his son, 22, and Millie, 20. He also shared that the couple are absolutely over the moon after exchanging vows.

When asked about the reports about his son’s wedding, Jon admitted that his son and new daughter-in-law were great. He also complimented the Stranger Things actress for looking absolutely stunning on her special day. “They’re great. They’re absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is as happy as could be,” he said. The hosts sounded very happy for the newlyweds.

It was reported that Millie and Jake had quietly gotten married after about three years together on Friday, May 24. They had the small ceremony in the United States, according to a report from The Sun. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the U.S. later this year, but now, they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the outlet reported.

Shortly after Jake and Millie had gotten engaged in mid-2023, the 80s rocker had opened up about their engagement and showed support for their relationship in a SiriusXM interview. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really, is growing together is wise,” he said. “Growing together, and so I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with, and we like ’em all.”

While chatting about wedding planning, Millie was asked if her famous father-in-law will perform at her wedding in a September Today interview. She admitted that he probably “needs a break,” given his busy schedule. It seems like he’ll probably just enjoy their larger ceremony when they have it.