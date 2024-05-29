Gypsy Rose Blanchard Argues With Ryan Over Her Then-Ex Ken Urker in ‘Life After Lockup’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was filmed upset during an argument she had with Ryan Anderson about her ex Ken Urker in the trailer of her upcoming Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup released on Tuesday, May 28.

“I just think that I could be happier somewhere else” confessed the 32-year-old said to her then-partner Ryan. “So call Ken, You’re probably already talking to him anyway,” he responded.

After Gypsy’s release from prison in December 2023, the couple finally got to begin the real married life but faced many downsides along the journey. Based on the trailer, many of the topics circulated around Ken leading to captured moments of a teary-eyed Gypsy.

“He’s trying to weasel his way back in because now Gypsy’s out of prison,” claimed Ryan in the trailer.

Before the teaser showcased Gypsy confessing there may be a possible divorce, she expressed in another part, “I don’t want to be controlled…You’re mad at me because I confided in someone.”

The video ended with her running in a cliff-hanger where she is seen jumping into the arms of her ex Ken.

Gypsy and Ryan first met through a letter in which he wrote to her while she was serving her sentence for the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The pair ended up getting married in July 2022 in Missouri at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Fast forward, Ryan was there to receive Gypsy Rose from her release on December 28, 2023.

A couple of months into their free life, she filed for divorce and a restraining order from her former spouse in April. Shortly after their split, it was rumored Gypsy Rose was rekindling her romance with Ken after being captured hand-in-hand with the man getting tattoos and running errands. The two then confirmed their relationship that month by sharing a snap of the two lip-locked at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Gypsy confessed to Entertainment Tonight that he may be her soulmate. “But I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself…I don’t want to put expectations and make things too heavy…We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has,” she voiced.

The news did not sit well with Ryan as he told Daily Mail that he is “not doing well” following their split.