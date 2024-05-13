Travis Barker Pens Kourtney Kardashian an Emotional Message for Her First Mother’s Day With Son Rocky

Travis Barker had a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to his wife Kourtney Kardashian on Sunday, May 12. The blink-182 drummer, 48, shared a bunch of different photos of Kourtney, 45, with their son Rocky Thirteen, 6 months, for her first Mother’s Day with her fourth child. In the caption, he gushed about what a wonderful mother the reality star is to her children (Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9) and stepchildren (Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and Atiana de la Hoya, 25).

The photos that Travis posted included lots of shots of Kourtney cuddling up to their son. The first shot was her holding him in a dining room, and the next was her cradling him, while they each wore white robes. He also included a shot of Rocky’s carriage and Kourtney laying next to him in bed. He also included a cute photo of him hugging Kourtney on a boat, as well as a sweet selfie of his wife in some pajamas.

In the caption, Travis wrote a loving message to The Kardashians star. “Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend and partner. Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

Throughout their relationship, Travis and Kourtney have not been shy about showing off their love for one another. The couple regularly shares cute photos of themselves, and they don’t hold back on the PDA. The drummer and his wife were recently on tour with his pop-punk band in Australia, and throughout the time down under, they shared some glimpses to their life on the road, including playful moments backstage and times they were kissing.

Besides Rocky, Kourtney shares her three older children with her ex Scott Disick, who she dated off and on from 2006 to 2015. Travis shares his son and daughter with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, who he was married to from 2004 to 2008. He’s also a stepfather to Shanna’s older daughter Atiana, who she had with boxer Oscar de la Hoya.