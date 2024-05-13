Tom Brady Celebrates ‘Kind’ Exes Gisele Bundchen & Bridget Moynahan on Mother’s Day

Tom Brady sent his love to both Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan in honor of Mother’s Day. While sharing an Instagram post on May 12, the 46-year-old athlete gushed over how “lucky” he is to have them. “Happy Mother’s Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life,” Tom wrote.

At the end of his caption, the former NFL player added, “None of this would be possible without your love.” His carousel post featured snaps of him and his mom, Galynn Brady, in addition to his children. Toward the end of the gallery, he included a photo of him and Bridget, 53, smiling for the camera with their son, Jack.

The final picture in Tom’s post featured a shot of Gisele, 43, horseback riding with her and Tom’s children, Vivian and Benjamin.

The social media post came one week after Netflix aired “The Roast of Tom Brady.” The special featured multiple celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart, roasting Tom about his career and personal decisions.

Kevin didn’t hold back from joking about Tom and Gisele’s divorce. The ex-spouses were married from 2009 to 2022. At one point, the comedian made a dig at their split. Although Gisele previously shut down the claims surrounding their separation, Kevin alleged that she gave Tom an “ultimatum” to retire, or she would leave him.

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice — Gisele have you an ultimatum,” Kevin claimed. “Gisele said, ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do. You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s**t. F**k them kids.”

Later on during the Netflix special, comedian Nikki Glaser joked about Tom’s past romance with Bridget. The two broke up in 2006 after dating for nearly two years when she was pregnant with their son.

“Seriously, Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long,” Nikki said. “You retired, then you came back and then you retired again. I get it, it’s hard to walk away from something that’s not your pregnant girlfriend, it’s tough.”

Although it’s unclear how Bridget felt about the jokes, Gisele was reportedly “disappointed,” according to PEOPLE.