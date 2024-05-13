Olivia Munn Reveals If She & John Mulaney Plan on Having More Kids

Olivia Munn opened up about her and John Mulaney’s future family plans in a new interview with Vogue, published on Sunday, May 12. In the profile, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 43, opened up about her current battle with breast cancer and the steps that she’s taken to possibly welcome more children with the comedian, 41. She admitted that she’s frozen her eggs three times in her life.

Olivia welcomed her first child with John, Malcolm, 2, in November 2021. She admitted that prior to the two of them welcoming their son, she had taken steps to freeze her eggs to varying results. “It’s interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked. As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month,” she told Vogue.

While she didn’t outright say that the couple are planning to have more kids, Olivia continued and said that shortly after she was diagnosed with breast cancer (which she revealed in March), she wanted to freeze her eggs once more. “After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month,” she explained.

The Newsroom star admitted that while she and John had hoped to grow their family, undergoing the breast cancer treatment can have a negative effect on fertility. “John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she said. “At my age, one in every 10 eggs are healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval.”

Besides the hope to eventually have more children, Olivia explained that after undergoing treatment, she’ll need to find a surrogate for any future children she has. She admitted that finding the right match can be difficult, because she needs to find someone that “you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would.” Still, she said that she’s grateful to have the option. “This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer, but also having more children if we want, because I know a lot of people don’t have those options,” she said.