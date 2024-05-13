Kaley Cuoco Posts Adorable Selfie With Daughter Matilda for Mother’s Day

Kaley Cuoco celebrated Mother’s Day with a series of cute photos with her daughter Matilda, 1, on Sunday, May 12. To commemorate her second Mother’s Day as a mom, the actress, 38, shared a few selfies of herself with her daughter, plus the many women who help her along the way. In the set, Kaley had three selfies of herself with her daughter, including a bunch of photos where Matilda was super smiley!

The photoset included a few other photos of adult caregivers who help out with raising Matilda in a super sweet tribute to all the people who help with parenting. Some of the photos also included shots of Kaley’s mom, and she also included shots of her partner and Matilda’s dad Tom Pelphrey, 41. She also revealed her sweet nickname for her daughter: Tildy. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Especially all the ladies who help us raise our little Tildy! We couldn’t do it without you. And dada behind the scene’s making today so special,” she wrote in the caption.

At the end of the post, Kaley included a sweet message for her daughter, and thanked her for making her a mom. “Lastly to my Matilda girl who changed our world,” she wrote with a globe and heart emojis.

On her Instagram Story, Kaley also included a thank you to Tom for making her Mother’s Day so wonderful. She included a black-and-white photo of her hugging her boyfriend. “Thanks for making today so extra sweet,” she wrote. “I love u more than everything everywhere all at once.”

Kaley and Tom began dating in April 2022. She welcomed Matilda in March 2023. Two months after welcoming their daughter, The Flight Attendant star opened up about how she wanted to have kids with the Mank actor shortly after meeting in a May 2023 interview with Emmy Magazine. “Tom came along, and something changed,” she said. “Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.”