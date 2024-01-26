Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Admits She’s ‘Out of the Athlete Stage’ as His Taylor Swift Romance Continues

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has an open heart and an open mind now that the former pair have moved on from their past relationship. While speaking on the “Behind the Likes” podcast in a recent interview, the 32-year-old sports journalist noted she’s done with the “athlete stage” in dating.

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” Kayla said before describing who the next ideal beau could be. “I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me. … I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy.”

While reflecting on how it felt to wear a sports jersey with another person’s name on the back of it, the influencer noted, “I did that — it was fun. I’m good.”

Kayla’s new comments come after she found herself at the center of attention last year due to her ex-boyfriend’s ongoing romance with Taylor Swift. Three months ago, Kayla sat down for a separate interview with PEOPLE, in which she recollected how a “major breakup” affected her health. Though she didn’t mention Travis’ name, the former ESPN reporter’s most recent, well-known relationship was with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end. They dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

“Just full transparency, I went through this major breakup, major life change, and I had lost a substantial amount of weight within a very short amount of time,” Kayla said. “I wasn’t sleeping, I wasn’t eating. I was really abusing melatonin to sleep at night. I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed.’ My abs were amazing, I had a six-pack. And it was like, ‘I had never felt so bad in my life.’”

While noting that it’s “one thing to be physically fit,” it’s “another thing to be mentally fit,” Kayla also revealed how therapy helped her.

“You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it’s not going to feel good,” she concluded. “I think that when your mind is in a healthy place, your body will follow.”