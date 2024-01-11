Mark Wahlberg and Wife Rhea Celebrate Their Daughter’s 14th Birthday With Rare Throwback Photos

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, are proud parents! The Family Plan actor made sure to celebrate his daughter, Grace, on her 14th birthday by posting a loving tribute to her via Instagram. “I can’t believe how time flies happy b day Gracie love you,” he captioned the adorable throwback photo. In the snapshot, a younger Mark sat on the couch with Grace as they appeared to enjoy some daddy-daughter bonding.

Soon after the 52-year-old shared the birthday post for Grace, many of his nearly 30 million followers took to the comments to react. “Happy birthday Gracie!! I hope you have a great day!!” one admirer penned, while another added, “Happy birthday, Princess Gracie.” Of course, Rhea, who is the mother to all of Mark’s four kiddos, also took to the comments to swoon over the snapshot. “Sweet baby,” the 45-year-old gushed. The duo has been married since 2009 and also share another daughter named Ella, 20, and their sons, Michael, 17, and Brendan, 15.

Meanwhile, Rhea took to her own Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her baby girl to celebrate her milestone birthday. “Happiest 14th(what?!) Birthday to our baby. We love you more than the [sun emoji] the [moon emoji] and the [stars emoji] Keep shining like you do sweet girl,” the mother-of-four penned in the caption of the post. In the first slide, Grace smiled big for the camera as she posed with a horse. On the fifth slide, Mark held his daughter in his arms while they enjoyed a day at the beach.

After Rhea shared the carousel of photos of her mini-me, many of her 207K followers took to the comments to gush. “So big and just the cutest! Happy birthday to your baby girl,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “What?? Happened so fast!!! Such a beauty, with brains and talent!” Many couldn’t help but admire Gracie and called her the “prettiest girl” along with calling her “so cute.”

Aside from the birthday celebrations, Rhea recently took to social media to share a sweet photo from her recent vacation with Mark. “One week ago @markwahlberg,” she captioned the beachside photo from January 8. In the selfie, Mark opted to go shirtless and appeared to be wearing swimming trunks. Meanwhile, his leading lady dazzled in a black bikini top and wrapped herself in a blue towel. Rhea also appeared to rock a makeup-free look and had her wet tresses slicked back after seemingly going for a swim.