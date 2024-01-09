Lisa Bonet Officially Files for Divorce From Jason Momoa 2 Years After Split

Update (1/9/24 4:45 p.m. ET): Shortly after filing for divorce Lisa Bonet told the court that she and Jason Momoa have come to an agreement, according to documents obtained by Page Six. The two actors have settled on their property and marital rights, as of Monday, January 8.

The divorce filing was “uncontested,” according to Page Six. “The parties have a written agreement that will be submitted to the court, or a stipulation for judgment will be submitted to the court,” the paperwork for their split said.

Original: Lisa Bonet, 56, is officially ready for her next chapter. Nearly two years to the day after she and her ex, Jason Momoa, 44, announced the end of their marriage, the High Fidelity star reportedly filed the paperwork to divorce the Aquaman star on January 8. In docs obtained by PEOPLE, Lisa reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. She also noted that the official date of separation was October 7, 2020.

In the same filing, the actress addressed their two children. Lisa is reportedly seeking “joint child custody” of their kiddos including their daughter Lola (b. 2007) and their son, Nakoa-Wolf (b. 2008). The mother-of-three, who welcomed her daughter, Zoë Kravitz during a prior relationship, also requested “no spousal support” from “either” party.

Jason previously announced the end of his marriage to Lisa via an Instagram statement in January 2022. In the since-deleted note, the Fast X star penned a note about a “transformational” era in his relationship. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” Jason wrote at the time. He also clarified that the announcement was not in an effort to make headlines.

“And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” he went on to write. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” The Hollywood heartthrob added that his love for Lisa “carries on,” however, their love is “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.”

Following the initial breakup announcement, a source close to the duo told Hollywood Life in February 2022, that Lisa and Jason decided to call off the split. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” the insider said at the time. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” Despite the reconciliation two years ago, it’s clear that the two have now officially decided to call it quits. Jason and his ex were first linked to each other in 2005 and were later married in 2017.