Christian Oliver’s Wife Breaks Silence After His & Their Daughters’ Tragic Death

Christian Oliver‘s wife, Jessica Klepser, has broken her silence after the actor and their 12 and 10-year-old daughters were tragically killed in a small plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday. A statement from Jessica “and family” was shared on Wundabar Pilates’ Instagram page. The pilates studio is owned by Amy Jordan and Jessica is the regional manager of the California branch, according to the post.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” the statement read. “Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident on January 4, 2024, which took the lives of our beloved family members,” the statement read. “Our daughters, Madita (12), and Annik (10), along with their father Christian, were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane they were traveling in experienced engine trouble and fell into the ocean. Unfortunately, all four passengers on the small aircraft did not survive.”

“Madita, a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances. Annik, a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School, was recognized for her gentle yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. Her passions included basketball, swimming, and various forms of art,” the statement continued.

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities,” the post went on. “Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.”

“Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide, is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany. His loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him,” the statement also read before concluding by asking for privacy for the family “at this difficult time.”

In addition to the statement, the post included a photo of words from WundaBar Pilates’ owner, Amy. “Dear WundaBar community, It is with an extremely heavy heart I share this news. This is an extraordinary difficult time for Jessica Klepser, our Regional Manager in CA.”

“I am blessed to have had Madita and Annik in our lives for many years, and cherish the memories of pool parties, sleepovers, school performances and Disneyland trips to hold in my heart,” Amy wrote. She also said she’ll be supporting Jessica and her daughter, who was “Annik’s best friend.”

Jessica and Amy’s words come after Christian and his daughters were killed after their small plane crashed in the ocean in the Caribbean. They were traveling in a single-engine aircraft from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia, according to a statement from Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Their bodies and the body of the pilot, who was confirmed to be the plane’s owner, Robert Sachs, were recovered from the water shortly after the crash and later pronounced dead. Christian was best known for starring in films that included The Baby-Sitters Club, The Good German, Speed Racer and Valkyrie.