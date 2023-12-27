Taylor Swift Fans Think They Spotted Travis Kelce With a Hickey

Taylor Swift’s fans think that the singer has made her mark on Travis Kelce in a very literal sense. A few Swifties online noticed a blemish on Travis’ neck, and they thought that it may have been a hickey. Even though there’s no way to verify, quite a few of Taylor’s fans have taken to social media to highlight the mark, and they’re clearly having fun with the photo.

The photo in question was seemingly taken during the Kansas City Chiefs’ December 17 game against the New England Patriots. Travis had a slight discoloration on his neck, and it appeared slightly red. One fan took a photo of the screen and pointed out “A mark on Travis’ neck.” While there’s no way of knowing what exactly caused the blemish (which could also be a bruise or caused by something like an ingrown hair), a few fans jumped to their own conclusions. “WAIT TAYLOR GAVE TRAVIS A HICKEY ?!?” one person wrote on X. “TAYLOR LEFT A HICKEY ON TRAVIS???? QUEENNNNNNN” another fan posted.

A few other Swifties zoomed in close and shared videos from the game asking similar questions on TikTok. “Hickey alert?” one person wrote. “IS THAT A HICKEY,” another person asked. Sports commentator Pat McAfee also hopped in on the fun. “It did look like he had a hickey right there on his neck,” he said. “That made me think him and Taylor are just having fun.”

The sighting came a few days before Taylor supported Travis during his Christmas Day game on Monday, December 25. She and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, all attended the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Besides Christmas, the pair are also reportedly planning on spending New Year’s Eve together.

Taylor has attended quite a few of Travis’ games since they went public with their romance. It’s been reported that the Super Bowl champion is preparing to head overseas to support her on “The Eras Tour,” when she performs internationally after the season ends.