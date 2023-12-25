Princess Charlotte Sweetly Holds Hands With Kate Middleton as the Family Arrives for Christmas Church Service

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their adorable little ones out on Christmas Day for their traditional church outing. Princess Charlotte held hands with Kate as they walked to the service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk. The 8-year-old looked adorable in a green coat for the outing and had her hair partially pulled back with a braid.

Princess Charlotte was joined by her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. Prince George, 10, looked sharp in a suit that made him look just like dad Prince William. Prince Louis, 5, rocked a navy jacket and blue-green tartan pants. The youngster held his dad’s hands as they walked amongst the crowd.

Kate stunned in a blue coat dress over the top of a navy blue turtleneck that paired perfectly with her iconic engagement ring. The Princess of Wales accessorized with a blue hat for the occasion. Kate and her family walked behind King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

For part of the walk, Prince Louis held hands with Mia Tindall, Princess Anne’s 9-year-old granddaughter. Princess Charlotte also grabbed her dad’s hand at one point. The little ones were all smiles as they made their way to the annual church service.

This marks the second time Prince William and Kate’s entire family attended the Christmas church service. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended for the first time in 2019. Prince Louis made his first appearance with his family at the Christmas event in 2022.

Also on Christmas Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their kids. In the black-and-white snap, Princess Charlotte wrapped her arms around Prince George and Louis.

The picture was taken the same day as the family Christmas card. Prince William, Kate, and their kids all rocked white shirts and dark pants for their annual Christmas card. Princess Charlotte, with a huge grin on her face, sat in a chair while the rest of the family stood around her. You can tell who rules that household!