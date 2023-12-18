Kate Middleton Looks Adorable in Rare Holiday Throwback Photo

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton, 41, looked adorable in a rare throwback photo shared via her official Instagram account on December 18! The childhood photo of the Princess of Wales was taken in 1983 when she was nearly two years old. “Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives,” the caption read.

In the sweet photo, the then-toddler rocked a navy blue cardigan with a striped collared shirt. Kate was pictured seated at the dinner table enjoying a meal in a bowl and was surrounded by holiday decor. Some of the festive items on the table included white candles, gold angels, and a lit-up mantel decorated with garland. At the time, her brunette tresses were cut short into a pixie style and many of her admirers took to the comments to gush over baby Kate.

Although many fans swooned over Kate, they also highlighted how much her own children looked like their momma in comparison to the photo. Kate shares three kids with Prince William, including daughter, Princess Charlotte, 8, and their sons Prince Louis, 5, and Prince George, 10. “I see Prince Louis,” one fan penned, while another chimed in with, “I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother…..the Middleton gene is visible.” Meanwhile, a third fan complimented Kate. “Oh my God!! How cute our princess was!!” they wrote, while a fourth added, “Catherine was such a cutie pie.”

The recent throwback photo of the now-mother-of-three comes just over a week after she attended the annual Christmas carol concert with her family. She hosted the event at Westminster Abbey on December 8 and made a regal appearance in an all-white ensemble. Kate rocked a white pantsuit and completed the look with a warm winter coat. She accessorized with nude suede pumps and a matching white handbag. Her sons and husband nearly twinned in navy blue looks, while Charlotte looked adorable in a crimson winter coat.

Two days later, the Royal family released their official Christmas card via social media. After the portrait was shared online, many fans couldn’t help but point out how sweet all the children looked. “Princess Charlotte looks just like her father, Prince George his mom, and Prince Louis is simply the both of them,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, a separate admirer compared the eight-year-old to her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. “Charlotte is gorgeous and looks like a young Queen Elizabeth,” they gushed. As many recall, the late British monarch died last year on September 8, 2022.