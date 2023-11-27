Taylor Swift Meets With Family of Fan Who Died at Rio Concert as They Attend Her Final Brazil Show

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift welcomed the family of her late fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado to her final show on her Eras Tour of 2023. Over a week after the 23-year-old college student tragically passed away at Taylor’s concert in Rio de Janiero, Ana’s loved ones, including her father, Weiny Machado, went to the last Brazil show in São Paulo on Sunday, November 26. Taylor, 33, posed with the family in an inspiring picture that has circulated on the internet. Ana’s relatives wore white shirts with her face printed on the front as they stood on either side of Taylor.

Taylor Swift with Ana Benevides' family 🤍 tonight! #TStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZlFLUQs0vq — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 27, 2023

Ana attended Taylor’s show at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio on November 17 when she died. Right before the “Love Story” singer took the stage to perform, the 23-year-old collapsed amid the extreme heat in the stadium and suffered from cardiac arrest. Though medics attempted to resuscitate her, she suffered from cardiac arrest a second time en route to the hospital and was pronounced dead before she could be revived.

Taylor mourned Ana’s death in a statement on her Instagram after learning of the tragedy. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it is with her shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” Taylor wrote in her message. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” the Grammy Award winner continued. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Two days after Ana’s death, Taylor returned to the stage in Rio and honored Ana with an emotional rendition of her track “Bigger Than The Whole Sky.” A source told Us Weekly that Taylor was “completely beside herself” over the tragedy and was leaning on boyfriend Travis Kelce to cope with the loss of one of her fans. The insider also claimed Taylor “reached out” to Ana’s family, which likely led to them coming to her final show in Brazil.