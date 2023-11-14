Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Slams Critics of Her ‘Half-Naked Pics’ in New Bikini Video

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kayla Nicole isn’t letting internet trolls bring her down! Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, 31, recently called out social media critics for claiming they would unfollow her because she has shared swimsuit photos of herself on Instagram. The fashion influencer posted a video calling them out — wearing a stunning green bikini as a “parting gift” to the haters.

“Somebody said, ‘I’m unfollowing you because all you post is half naked pics,’ Kayla captioned her clip, adding, “Let me send you off with a parting gift, baby. Who knew swimsuits on vacay was so criminalllllllllllll.” In her video, the sports journalist slayed in her bikini ensemble, as she held up her phone camera in front of the mirror in one hand while holding a wine glass in the other.

Last month, Kayla made headlines for her Halloween costume. She dressed up as Medusa in a black and gold bodysuit with fishnet tights and cheekily captioned an Instagram post at the time, “Medusa the Greek goddess was categorically known to turn men to stone with one look…..I can relate.”

Though the Savage X Fenty ambassador has built her career around fashion and sports, many recall her past relationship with Travis, 34, now that he is in a relationship with Taylor Swift. Kayla has not directly addressed the new pair’s romance, but she was praised for sharing an emotional open letter to Black Women who have faced “backlash and embarrassment.”

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began in her video, which was shared in October. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath tell you that you’re not enough. Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Kayla continued, “On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough. When the world gets dark and time gets hard, and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied, and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story.”

Travis and Kayla’s five-year- on-and-off relationship came to an end at the end of 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end confirmed that he was single earlier this year. While he has gotten closer with Taylor, 33, over the past few months, Kayla has used her platform to spread positivity and focus on her blossoming career.