Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Legal Battle: What to Know About the Restraining Order, Abuse Allegations, and More

Keke Palmer has taken her issues with ex Darius Jackson to a legal level. The former Nickelodeon star, 30, got a temporary restraining order against Darius and temporary sole custody of their eight-month-old son, Leodis. Keke accused her ex of alleged physical abuse, but Darius has denied Keke’s claims that were included in court documents. Keke and Darius have had a tumultuous relationship for some time, but things have gotten worse than ever.

Here is everything you need to know about Keke and Darius’ ongoing legal battle.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Relationship Before Their Legal Battle

Keke and Darius have been on-and-off since the summer. They started dating after meeting at an Insecure after-party in May 2021. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” Keke said in an interview with Bustle in March 2022. Later that year, Keke revealed on Saturday Night Live that she was pregnant. The couple’s son Leo was born on February 25, 2023.

Keke and Darius hit a low in their relationship in July 2023, when Darius publicly outfit-shamed Keke for what she wore to the Usher concert. After Darius doubled down on his insult, the pair broke up — but not for good. They seemingly confirmed they were back together when they celebrated Keke’s 30th birthday in August 2023. All seemed good with the couple again until the latest legal developments.

Keke Palmer Files Legal Documents Against Darius Jackson

On November 9, Keke filed for sole custody of their son. She also filed a restraining order against Darius and accused him of allegedly physically abusing her. A judge granted Keke the temporary restraining order and temporary custody of her son.

In the docs obtained by US Weekly, Keke claimed that Darius allegedly once “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” She claimed that she has security camera footage of the incident that occurred on November 5.

The Scream Queens actress recalled “many instances” of alleged “physical violence” that also allegedly occurred in front of her son. She claimed Darius even threatened to kill himself with a gun if she left him. In the docs, Keke confirmed that their romance was officially over. She said that she and her son’s father “finally ended for good” in early October 2023 due to the “physical and emotional abuse” allegedly “inflicted” on her by him.

Darius Jackson Responds to Keke Palmer’s Accusations

Darius denied Keke’s abuse allegations, according to a TMZ report from November 13. Sources close to Darius reportedly told TMZ that Darius had gone to Keke’s house to pick up their son on November 5, but when Leo allegedly wasn’t there, an argument occurred between the pair. Keke’s mother, Sharon, allegedly got involved on the phone and “told Darius she’d put a bullet in his head,” TMZ reported. That’s when Darius allegedly tried to take the phone away from Keke which was one of the instances she claimed was physical abuse. The cops arrived at the scene but didn’t file a police report after they “didn’t find any probable cause” to arrest Darius for domestic violence, the TMZ source claimed.

Keke and Darius are reportedly scheduled to appear at a court hearing on December 5 to hash out their legal conflict.