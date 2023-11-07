Where Is Michael Strahan on ‘Good Morning America’? His Absence Explained

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Michael Strahan is a staple on Good Morning America so his absence from the morning program on ABC is always noticeable. The 51-year-old former football player has been absent from GMA since the end of October. Other co-hosts have filled in for Michael during the nearly two weeks that he’s missed. Keep reading to find out why Michael is not on GMA and when he will return.

Why Is Michael Strahan Missing from GMA?

Michael Strahan has been missing from GMA because of “personal family matters,” ABC confirmed in a statement on Monday, November 7.

“Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters,” a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE in a statement. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

The last time Michael was on GMA was Thursday, October 26. His absence from the show will continue until Friday, November 10 and possibly later. He’s also missed the last two weeks of Fox’s NFL Sunday. Curt Menefee from NFL Sunday told viewers on Sunday, November 5 that Michael was “dealing with a personal family matter.”

When Will Michael Strahan Return to GMA?

It has not been confirmed when Michael will be back on the air on GMA. Based on ABC’s latest statement on the matter, the earliest Michael would return to the show would be Monday, November 13. Juju Chang and Linsey Davis have both been filling in for Michael amidst his reprieve from the show.

Michael has yet to speak out about his absence from GMA. It’s unclear what the “personal family matter” is that he’s dealing with. The former New York Giant has four children, son Michael Jr., 28, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and daughters Tanita, 31, and twins Isabella and Sophia, 19, who he shares with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

Michael joined GMA in 2016 after he left Live with Kelly and Michael with Kelly Ripa. His co-hosts on the ABC morning program include Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee.