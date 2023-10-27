Richard Moll, Who Famously Played Night Court’s Bailiff, Dead at 80

Image Credit: Nbc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Richard Moll, the 6’8″ actor who towered over the cast of the original ‘Night Court’ for episode after hilarious episode, has died. He was 80 years old, and according to TMZ, a rep for the family confirmed he died at home on October 26 in Big Bear Lake, California. He famously played “Bull” Shannon, the super-tall bailiff with a shaved head, on the show from 1984-1992, and was known for his comedic refrain of “Ohhh kay.”

Richard was best known for his role on the Emmy-nominated NBC sitcom, but he was a prolific actor in both voice and screen work. His height often dictated the nature of his roles. In 1977, he played Mormon Church founder Joseph Smith, a historical figure known to have physical stature, in Brigham. In the comedy flick Caveman, he played the abominable snowman, and a cyclops in an episode of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Over the years, his shaved head also turned out to be part of his identity. After he rocked a bald head specifically for his role in 1983 sci-fi movie Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn, he wound up keeping it that way. In a 2010 interview, he divulged that producers had asked him to again shave it after an audition for Night Court.

“They said ‘Richard, the shaved head looks good. Will you shave your head for the part?” he recounted at the time. “I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’ll shave my legs for the part. I’ll shave my armpits, I don’t care.'”

He wound up an unforgettable part of the sitcom, and starred alongside 80s icons John Larroquette, Markie Post, and Harry Anderson for 192 of 193 episodes. He also appeared in episodes of T.J. Hooker, Alice, B.J. and the Bear, and The Dukes of Hazzard, among others.

He was married twice — to Laura Class and Susan Brown — and leaves behind two children and two stepchildren.