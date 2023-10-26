You Can Now Bid On Unique Pieces of Disney History for a Great Cause

Image Credit: Disney

Disney is celebrating 100 years and now you can own a piece of that history. The global Create 100 Auction features unique pieces of artworks and experiences donated from some of the most celebrated visionaries and talent from all different industries, including fashion and music.

These pieces and experiences are inspired by each creator’s personal connection to stories and characters across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studios.

The auction is running across 18 countries until October 30 and benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Stars involved include Beyonce, Christian Louboutin, Charlotte Tilbury, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Additionally, Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Jon Landau (Lightstorm Entertainment) and Pete Docter (Pixar Animation Studios) have also donated items or experiences celebrating their respective studios, movies and stories.

Scroll down to see just some of the amazing items up for auction.

Rescuers down under wearable crystal sculpture by Daniel Roseberry.

Makeup guru Charlotte Tilbury commissioned celebrity artist David Downton to create a Tinkerbell-inspired portrait of her best friend and muse Kate Moss using Charlotte Tilbury’s makeup.

Designer Tommy Hilfiger designed a varsity jacket to mark the occasion as a one-off collectible.

The unveiling of The Structural Sorcerer – a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture, inspired by original artwork by the late Virgil Abloh, donated by Virgil Abloh Securities.

