Nikki Beach Global Announces Plan to Sell Waterfront Residences in Ras Al Khaimah

Image Credit: Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Global is expanding again! The international luxury lifestyle and hospitality brand is partnering with leading real estate developer, investor, and manager Aldar Properties to develop three waterfront residential buildings in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

The Nikki Beach residences will be located on Al Marjan Island and will be up for sale later this year. The property will offer fully furnished apartments with curated living spaces and balconies with amazing views of the Arabian Gulf. The common areas will include a club house with a lounge and a restaurant, in addition to a hospitality suite perfect for hosting.

“The Nikki Beach Residences on Al Marjan are poised to revolutionize coastal living in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are thrilled to partner with Aldar Properties to bring this luxurious and vibrant concept to life,” Jihad El Khoury, Chairman and CEO of Nikki Beach EMEA Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement. “Our collaboration signifies a perfect blend of Aldar’s expertise in creating thriving communities and Nikki Beach’s reputation for delivering unique lifestyle experiences. These residences will not only offer residents curated living spaces but also a true sense of community that Nikki Beach is known for.”

The new development will also be the first wellness-focused community in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve global FitWel healthy building certification. It will sit between Rixos Bab Al Bahr and the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, which were both acquired by Aldar in 2022.

Jonathan Emery, CEO at Aldar Development, added, “As Aldar continues to expand its footprint in Ras Al Khaimah, our partnership with Nikki Beach is key to developing an unparalleled residential offering in an emirate that is growing as an investment hub and tourism destination. Nikki Beach, with its global prestige and proven track record in upscale hospitality, aligns perfectly with Aldar’s vision to create memorable experiences and thriving communities and we look forward to unveiling more details about the masterplan soon.”

The latest announcement adds to Nikki Beach’s growing portfolio of living communities, beach clubs and luxury resorts as the brand celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.