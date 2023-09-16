Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Hospitalized With Pneumonia & Possible Heart Failure

Image Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock

Deryck Whibley, 43, spent the night in ER at a hospital on Friday and will be there at least a “few” more days due to a bout with pneumonia, according to his wife, Ariana Cooper Whibley. The concerned spouse took to Instagram to share two new photos of the Sum 41 singer sitting on a stretcher, and explained how they were supposed to be celebrating their anniversary in Chicago, IL before the scary situation happened, in the caption. One photo was a close-up of her hand holding his, and the other showed him being led out of the back of an ambulance while wearing a black hoodie, dark gray pants, black sneakers, a gray newsboy cap and a white face mask.

“Deryck and I were suppose to be in Chicago right now, celebrating our eight year wedding anniversary but the universe had a different plan for us,” Ariana wrote. “We spent the entire night in the ER and will now be spending the next few days here in the hospital as he fights through pneumonia. The scariest part is that there is a lot of strain on his heart and they are telling us that there is a possibility of heart failure. This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs.”

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see,” she continued. “I’ll do my best to keep everyone updated but if you could keep him in your heart over the next few days, we could really use it.”

Deryck’s latest hospitalization comes after he collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed to the hospital by Ariana, before doctors revealed his liver and kidneys had failed, in 2014. He was placed in a coma for a week to help his body detox from alcohol and went on to get sober and lead a healthier lifestyle. Ariana, who married Deryck in 2015, then suffered from depression and a suicide attempt.

Deryck talked about his and Ariana’s struggles, in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, and said they were healing and staying sober together. “We said, ‘We’re going to take our lives seriously at this point and figure this s— out,'” he said.

Sum 41 announced that they were ending the band in May. They just wrapped their last tour with Offspring and Simple Plan on Sept. 3 and plan on performing at When We Were Young 2023 in Las Vegas, NV next month.