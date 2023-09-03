Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Get Married Again: ‘BIP’ Stars Celebrate Romantic Wedding In South Carolina

Serena Pitt, 25, and Joe Amabile, 37, were married for a second time over the weekend! The Bachelor in Paradise stars, who were first married in Oct. 2022, held a gorgeous wedding at The Cedar Room in Charleston, South Carolina on Sept. 2, and shared romantic photos with PEOPLE. The bride and groom happily posed in their fashionable wedding attire, which included a long sleeveless white dress for her and a classic black and white tuxedo for him, and looked so in love.

“This time around it feels like the start of an exciting new chapter and we are looking forward to continuing doing life together,” Joe told the outlet before the wedding took place.

Serena also spoke about why they went with The Cedar Room for their big day. “We wanted to pick a fun weekend getaway city that was accessible to most of our family and friends and had a venue we loved!” Serena also said about the celebration. “Charleston is so beautiful and the minute we visited the city and The Cedar Room we could instantly envision our wedding there.”

“We have no prior ties to Charleston but are so excited to create special memories there!” she added, before further explaining that she “wanted the weekend to feel like a big celebration” for “everyone we love.”

The new spouses, who got engaged on BIP in 2021, also talked about the sophisticated beverages they had at the wedding, which brought together 134 guests. “High-end alcohol was top of the list!” Joe gushed. “We wanted it to be a party but also for our guests to be in an environment that was filled with fun and positive energy.”

Fellow BIP star Wells Adams was also the mixologist for the night, and the couple also had impressive food. Hors d’oeuvres had a “southern flair” before dinner was served, and that was followed by an “awesome” dessert bar, passed mini espresso martinis, and other late night bites. “There will be no shortage of food at our wedding,” Joe said.

Serena and Joe’s first dance was to “Take My Heart” by The Tesky Brothers, and neutral colors surrounded family and friends. “Serena loves neutral colors so that inspired our color scheme for the wedding and floral,” Joe explained, before adding the color scheme gave the wedding a “warm and romantic” feel.

Serena and Joe’s wedding come less than a year after they first exchanged vows at a New York City courthouse. They shared a sweet video of them at the ceremony shortly after it happened, which can be seen above, and mentioned their future wedding in the caption.