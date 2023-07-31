Paul Reubens’ ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ Co-Star E.G. Daily Mourns Him After His Death: He Was ‘Brilliant’

E.G. Daily, 61, is remembering her friend and former co-star Paul Reubens, in a sweet tribute. The actress, who played the role of Dottie in 1985’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure film, took to Instagram to share photos and a loving caption about the late actor, known to many as Pee-Wee Herman, just minutes after his death at the age of 70 was announced on Monday. “Paul, the Pee Wee to my Dottie,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you.”
She went on to call Paul “thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved” and ended the message with, “R.I.P My sweet friend. Love you xx EG / Dottie.” Shortly after she shared the post, her followers were quick to like it, leaving her with over 13, 000 likes just two hours after it went public.
In addition to the touching post, E.G. shared a clip of a scene from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure to her Instagram story. It featured Paul’s Pee-Wee saying the most famous line from the movie: “I’m a loner, Dottie. A rebel.” Their characters also expressed how much they “like” each other.
E.G. is just one of many celebrities who have paid tribute to Paul since the news of his passing made headlines. Others included Cher, Natasha Lyonne, Cheech Marin, Laraine Newman, Cassandra Peterson, Steve Martin, Jennifer Tilly, David Hasselhoff, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. They all shared their heartbreak and expressed gratitude for the legacy Paul left behind.
Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure director, Tim Burton, also shared a statement, in a post. “Shocked and saddened,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two of them on set. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”
Paul’s death was announced on his Facebook page one day after he passed away. “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”Click to Subscribe to Get Our Free HollywoodLife Daily Newsletter to get the hottest celeb news.