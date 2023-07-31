Paul Reubens’ ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure’ Co-Star E.G. Daily Mourns Him After His Death: He Was ‘Brilliant’

The actress called her late friend 'the Pee-Wee to my Dottie,' in a touching tribute message she shared just minutes after his death at the age of 70 was announced.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 31, 2023 6:21PM EDT
Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
View gallery
Paul Reubens as Pee Wee Herman PAUL REUBENS - Jan 1981
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1607331a) Pee Wee's Big Adventure, Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) Film and Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884110ab) Paul Reubens Pee Wee's Big Adventure - 1985 Director: Tim Burton Warner Bros USA Scene Still Comedy Pee-Wee Big Adventure
Image Credit: Everett Collection

E.G. Daily, 61, is remembering her friend and former co-star Paul Reubens, in a sweet tribute. The actress, who played the role of Dottie in 1985’s Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure film, took to Instagram to share photos and a loving caption about the late actor, known to many as Pee-Wee Herman, just minutes after his death at the age of 70 was announced on Monday. “Paul, the Pee Wee to my Dottie,” she wrote. “I am so grateful for getting to do this amazing ride with you.”

She went on to call Paul “thoughtful, brilliant, kind and loved” and ended the message with, “R.I.P My sweet friend. Love you xx EG / Dottie.” Shortly after she shared the post, her followers were quick to like it, leaving her with over 13, 000 likes just two hours after it went public.

In addition to the touching post, E.G. shared a clip of a scene from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure to her Instagram story. It featured Paul’s Pee-Wee saying the most famous line from the movie: “I’m a loner, Dottie. A rebel.” Their characters also expressed how much they “like” each other.

Paul Reubens, E.G. Daily
E.G. and Paul in ‘Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure.’ (Everett Collection)

E.G. is just one of many celebrities who have paid tribute to Paul since the news of his passing made headlines. Others included Cher, Natasha Lyonne, Cheech Marin, Laraine Newman, Cassandra Peterson, Steve Martin, Jennifer Tilly, David Hasselhoff, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. They all shared their heartbreak and expressed gratitude for the legacy Paul left behind.

Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure director, Tim Burton, also shared a statement, in a post. “Shocked and saddened,” he wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two of them on set. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”

Paul’s death was announced on his Facebook page one day after he passed away. “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” the statement read. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad