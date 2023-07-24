Julian Sands’ Cause Of Death: Officials Give Update 4 Weeks After Body Is Found

Julian Sands‘ cause of death has been revealed as “undetermined,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. This comes just one month after the 65-year-old actor’s remains were discovered by hikers in the mountains of Southern California on June 24 after he went missing earlier this year.

Specifically, Julian disappeared while hiking the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, Mount Baldy. After the human remains were found, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department completed an identification process and confirmed his death on Tuesday, June 27.

Julian was originally reported missing on Jan. 13, just five days before San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department asked hikers to listen to wealth and safety warnings before embarking on the trials of the mountain range. “Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area. These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers,” a Jan. 18 note to the department’s Facebook page read. “Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

“Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous. Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous,” the announcement continued. “Sheriff’s Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.”

Julian’s family broke their silence on Julian’s disappearance days before his body was found. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” the June 21 statement on the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office’s official Twitter page read. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.” The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office added to the family’s note to confirm that Julian’s case was still active.

Julian, who began acting professionally in 1982, was known for his unique and eccentric roles. He once revealed he never planned on making it to Hollywood and was happy filming small, independent projects in Europe. “I didn’t want to become a Hollywood actor,” he told The Guardian in 2018. “I was looking for something exotic, things that took me out of myself. I think I found myself a little boring.”

Some of his notable roles include Steven Spielberg’s Arachnophobia, Dario Argento’s The Phantom of the Opera, and Mike Figgis‘ The Loss of Sexual Innocence, among many others. More recently, he had roles in Stephen King’s Rose Red and David Fincher‘s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. He is survived by his wife, Evgenia Civkowitz, and their three children.