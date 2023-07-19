Mariah Carey Dances To The ‘Touch My Body’ Challenge With Twins On TikTok: Watch

Mariah Carey, 54, proved that she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom with her latest TikTok video! Amid the Grammy winner’s 2008 song “Touch My Body” trending, Mimi took to social media to join in on the trend and danced with her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12. In the video, the blonde beauty rocked an all-denim ensemble that featured a cut-out bra top and unbuttoned skinny jeans.

As she began to mouth the lyrics, Mariah was joined by her glam squad, who touched up her makeup for her. The 54-year-old notably also rocked her golden tresses in chic crimped curls for the adorable clip. After her makeup team began to dance, her twins quickly stepped in and began to groove along to their mom’s song. “Why not? Jumping on the trend of my own song lol #touchmybody,” she joked in the caption of the post.

In true Mimi fashion, once everyone was dancing she took center stage and jokingly moved her two kids to the side. Soon after she shared the post with her 8.2 million TikTok followers, many of them rushed to the comments to gush over the video. “Just a queen doing queen things..,” one admirer penned, while another added, “KILLED ITTTT [sic].” Meanwhile, many couldn’t get over Mariah’s stylish curls. “You look too good MC and the curls are [flame emoji],” a third fan wrote, while another quipped, “OMG! I love the hair.”

The “Obsessed” singer also shared the video via Instagram, where her 12 million followers also couldn’t get enough of the throwback moment. “SERVING FACE, HAIR, BODY, AND ALL OF THE ABOVE!!! GET EM MIMI,” one fan exclaimed, while a second added, “BOP AFTER BOP AFTER BOP! Mother’s songs never go out of style.” A few others couldn’t help but note how Mimi looks so fabulous. “Mariah literally ageing backwards,” a separate fan wrote, while another agreed and commented, “Girl you have not aged A BIT.”

Mimi’s latest viral moment comes just a few days after she took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with her daughter. While the mother-and-daughter duo enjoyed some time at the stables, Mimi looked stunning in a nearly sheer white top and dark jeans. She completed the look with a black visor, black sunglasses, and black shoes. “Daytime excursion with DemTwins,” she captioned the post, along with a heart emoji. The proud momma welcomed both of her twins in 2011 during her prior marriage to Nick Cannon, 42.