Jill Biden Is Patriotic In Red & Blue Dress For 4th Of July At The White House With Joe Biden: Photos

First Lady Jill Biden was ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, as she wore a red and blue dress, on Tuesday. The first lady rocked a short-sleeve light blue dress with blue and red designs, perfect for Independence Day. She and her husband, President Joe Biden, both looked like they were in a great mood for the holiday, as they welcomed people to the White House for the holiday.

Jill, 72, and Joe, 80, were all smiles as they attended the party and enjoyed a marvelous fireworks display to close out the night. While his wife went for a red and blue dress, Joe rocked a blue shirt and khakis, along with a navy blue blazer and aviator sunglasses for the party.

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, and Charlene Austin arrive during a Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2023. Biden is hosting the event for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors to celebrate Independence Day.

The White House Fourth of July party was a special celebration, complete with musical performances from stars like DJ D-Nice and Ne-Yo. As the Bidens introduced Ne-Yo, the president spoke about how special it was to celebrate Independence Day. “It really matters, you showing your support for the military on a day like today. You know, it’s an incredible opportunity we have,” he said. “We are the leading nation in the world. The rest of the world looks to us. And they look at this. So I hope you enjoy the rest of the evening.”

Joe is also preparing for the 2024 election, where he’s running for his second term as president. He officially announced his 2024 campaign in April. In his campaign launch, he spoke about threats to democracy and promised to keep up the fight to defend Americans’ rights. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours,” he said. “Let’s finish the job.”