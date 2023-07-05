Jill Biden Is Patriotic In Red & Blue Dress For 4th Of July At The White House With Joe Biden: Photos

The first lady looked fantastic as she celebrated Independence Day at the White House, complete with fireworks and a performance by DJ D-Nice.

President Joe Biden salutes as he and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One for a trip to Georgia to mark his 100th day in office, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md Biden, Andrews Air Force Base, United States - 29 Apr 2021
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, and Charlene Austin arrive during a Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2023. Biden is hosting the event for military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors to celebrate Independence Day. Fourth of July event on the South Lawn of the White House, Washington, USA - 04 Jul 2023
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk out to greet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on arrival for the State Dinner at the White House in Washington on June 22, 2023. USA-India State Dinner - Washington, United States - 22 Jun 2023
Image Credit: Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

First Lady Jill Biden was ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, as she wore a red and blue dress, on Tuesday. The first lady rocked a short-sleeve light blue dress with blue and red designs, perfect for Independence Day. She and her husband, President Joe Bidenboth looked like they were in a great mood for the holiday, as they welcomed people to the White House for the holiday.

The Biden smiled as they prepared for White House Fourth of July celebrations. (Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Jill, 72, and Joe, 80, were all smiles as they attended the party and enjoyed a marvelous fireworks display to close out the night. While his wife went for a red and blue dress, Joe rocked a blue shirt and khakis, along with a navy blue blazer and aviator sunglasses for the party.

The White House Fourth of July party was a special celebration, complete with musical performances from stars like DJ D-Nice and Ne-YoAs the Bidens introduced Ne-Yo, the president spoke about how special it was to celebrate Independence Day. “It really matters, you showing your support for the military on a day like today.  You know, it’s an incredible opportunity we have,” he said. “We are the leading nation in the world.  The rest of the world looks to us. And they look at this.  So I hope you enjoy the rest of the evening.”

The first lady smiled, as she wore a red and blue dress for the celebration. (Ting Shen/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Joe is also preparing for the 2024 election, where he’s running for his second term as president. He officially announced his 2024 campaign in April. In his campaign launch, he spoke about threats to democracy and promised to keep up the fight to defend Americans’ rights. “Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is ours,” he said. “Let’s finish the job.”

