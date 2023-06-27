Adam Sandler’s Daughter, 17, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Him & Wife Jackie On Red Carpet

View gallery

Sadie Sandler has come a long way since Bedtime Stories. The 17-year-old — who has appeared alongside her father, Adam Sandler, in his films like Grown Ups, That’s My Boy, and Pixels — joined her parents on the red carpet on Monday (Jun. 27). Sadie, Adam, 56, and Jackie Sandler attended the premiere of The Out-Laws at the Regal LA Live Theater in Downtown LA, showing their support for the Netflix movie that Jackie, 48, and Adam produced through his production company, Happy Madison.

While Sadie doesn’t have a part in the movie (according to IMDB), she stole the show ahead of the screening. The teen girl stood taller than her mother – and almost as tall as her father – while wearing a gray dress with a floral design. Jackie opted for a white cocktail dress, which she wore under a matching blazer draped around her arms. Adam dressed casually, as if he came off the basketball court, opting for a blue Hawaiian-inspired shirt, gray pants, and sneakers.

The Out-Laws stars Adam Devine, Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan. The movie “follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev),” per Deadline. “When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws, who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.” The new movie is directed by Tyler Spindel, who directed the 2020 Happy Madison-Netflix film The Wrong Missy (which featured cameos by Sadie Sandler and her sister, Sunny Sandler.)

Earlier in the year, Adam spoke about his daughters being “two of the true best things” in his life. When accepting the 2023 Mark Twain Prize. “When they speak, we either laugh, tear up, or stare at them in amazement. I’m only wishing time will stand still cause being with you two and mommy is the best life can get.”

This was a more heartfelt speech than the one he gave in 2022 when he accepted the Performer Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards. At that time, he read a speech written by his teenage girls. “Dear well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters, and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards, thank you for giving our daddy, Mr. Adam Sandler, this prestigious lifetime, all-time, primetime G.O.A.T. achievement tribute award,” he said, per HuffPost.

“Daddy’s silly film career began in 1988, formed by two guiding principles: People in prison need movies too, and TBS needs content,” he continued. “While daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like eat his Yodels or try on his Spanx or, dare we say, laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies.”