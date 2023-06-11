Britney Spears Reacts To Reports She’s On Drugs: ‘People Claiming Things That Aren’t True’

Britney Spears shot back at some nasty allegations from her family on Sunday, June 11. The pop princess, 41, took to her Instagram to defend herself after her ex Kevin Federline and her father Jamie Spears claimed she was under the influence of illegal drugs and close to death in a new interview with the Daily Mail. “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad,” Britney wrote in her lengthy social media reply.

The “Toxic” singer appeared to be referencing the post where Kevin, Jamie and Britney’s 17-year-old son Sean Preston, whom she shares with Kevin, all appeared to co-sign the idea that Britney is going down a dark path. At one point, Sean Preston even said, “All we want is for her to listen to us, I hope she will – before it’s too late.” In Britney’s IG clap back, she addressed the comments, saying, “This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn’t make any sense to me for them to be saying that… With Preston saying ‘she needs to listen to us before it’s too late'”

Britney went on to deny a few other accusations in the interview, such as her bad parenting of Sean Preston and her and Kevin’s other child, son Jayden. The suspect mothering charge was alluded to by an anecdote from Kevin’s current wife Victoria, who said Britney had discouraged her sons from practicing the piano. “Do you remember every visit you came to my home, you went into your room and locked the door ???” Britney wrote in response. “I never saw you guys … Jayden played the piano and we made music together … But the day I told him I wanted to see you guys more, I never saw you again. It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you and it was never good enough.”

“So you guys go behind my back and talk about me … it breaks my heart,” she added. Ouch. After pondering about why she is expected to take the high road all the time, Britney ended her IG retort by telling her fans that she is a trooper and will be “just fine.”

The clap back comes a day after the interview was published, where Kevin suggested Britney may be under the influence of substances following the dissolution of her conservatorship in November 2021. “I fear she’s on meth — I’ve been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up,” the former dancer, 45, said on Saturday. “It’s terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.”

Britney’s dad went so far as to liken the dire situation to that of Amy Winehouse, who died of substance abuse disorder in 2011. While speaking of the late songstress during the interview, Jamie said, “Yes, yes, exactly… Britney may die like Amy.” While he has gotten some serious slack for his role in her controlling conservatorship, he went on to say that he believes he was doing the right thing during it. “Compare her wellness then and how she is doing now,” Jamie added.

To make things even more upsetting, Sean Preston and Jayden claimed they have seen drugs delivered to their mother’s home in the interview. The boys also said they refuse to see Britney until she receives help. Kevin added, “Every time the telephone rings, I fear that there will be devastating news. I don’t want the boys to wake up one morning and find their mother has taken an overdose.”

The public slamming of Britney from her family must have been a bit of a surprise, as she had just given her blessing for Sean Preston, Jayden and their father to relocate to Hawaii at the end of the summer. Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, revealed that Sean Preston “will no longer be a minor” when he turns 18 in September, while Jayden is also “nearing the age of maturity.” In the court filing, Mathew also added, “To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”