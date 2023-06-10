Steven Tyler Snuggles Up To Daughter Mia, 44, & Grandson Axton, 6, In Cute Photo

Steven Tyler, 75, spent some time with his daughter Mia Tyler, 44, and grandson Axton, 6, during the latter’s kindergarten graduation this week. The Aerosmith frontman posed for a sweet family photo while celebrating the occasion and looked as happy as could be. He rested his chin on his hand as he put one arm around his second oldest child, who had her arm around her son, in the snapshot, which was originally posted by a family friend and then reposted by Mia to her Instagram story.

During the memorable moment, Steven wore a gray jacket with various patterns and had his long hair pulled back. Mia wore a black leather coat with leggings and had her hair down. Little Axton wore a white graphic T-shirt, jeans, and a paper hat from his school. The cute photo was captioned with, “family love” and a heart.

In addition to the photo, there was a video shared that showed Steven smiling while taking photos of Mia and Axton during the fun time. Mia was also taking photos of her dad and son as Axton and his classmates could be seen excitingly jumping up and down to cheers in the background. There was also a loving hug shared between Mia and Axton at one point, as they were surrounded by other kids and family members.

In addition to Axton, Steven is the grandfather of his oldest daughter Liv Tyler‘s kids, Lula Rose, 6, Sailor Gene, 8, and Milo William, 18. In 2018, he spoke about his experience in being a grandfather. “First of all, I’m Papa Stevie. The really young ones, like Mia’s son Ax, don’t know me yet,” he told People during the Janie’s Fund gala in Los Angeles at the time. “When they get a little older and know me, see me on TV, I think things will change.”

“That’s so amazing when that happens,” he continued. “They start looking at me different because they saw the ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’ video, or ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady),’ or some ‘Sweet Emotion.’”