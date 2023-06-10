Pregnant Rihanna Rocks White Hoodie As Mini Dress & Snakeskin Jacket Out For Dinner: Photos

Rihanna, 35, isn’t letting her second pregnancy keep her from her favorite restaurant. The Barbados native was spotted looking stylish as always as she stepped out to Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi — known to be her favorite spot in Los Angeles — on Friday, June 9 for a bite to eat. She sported a white and gray hoodie worn as a mini dress, showing off a lace-up pair of stiletto heels. In true Rihanna style, she amped up the casual-dressy look with a brown colored snakeskin jacket over top.

The Fenty Beauty founder was absolutely glowing as she is seemingly scheduled to welcome her second baby any week now. She sported a matte red lipstick, likely a shade from her own namesake line (her full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty), as well as plenty of highlighter that illuminated with the camera flashes. The star appeared to be dining solo, but has been spotted in the past at the popular celebrity restaurant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 34.

View Related Gallery Rihanna & ASAP Rocky's Cutest Photos Together Since Having A Baby New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were spotted leaving late night date night at the Ned hotel where they spent a few hours in a private suite. When asked how their new baby was the two smiled but kept quiet. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 25 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* New York, NY - Pregnant Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky made a stunning entrance at the LVMH Party in NYC, with Rihanna's radiant pregnancy glow and chic style stealing the show! Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: PapCulture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The “B—- Better Have My Money” singer made her second pregnancy public as she took the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in February. Performing in a red bodysuit with a jumpsuit over top, Rihanna clearly cradled her visible bump off the top of the show before jumping into the energetic set alongside a crew of dancers all in white. Her second pregnancy was somewhat of a surprise as at the time, her son — who’s name she has yet to confirm — was just seven months old (he recently turned one years old just a few weeks ago).

Since welcoming her son — who she finally posted a video of via TikTok last December — the singer has been relatively low key with regards to projects. Her last full album, ANTI, came out in 2016 — and she’s since shifted her focus to her Fenty Beauty line and popular lingerie label, Savage x Fenty. Notably, she also released a stand alone single, “Raise Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack as a tribute for the late Chadwick Boseman.